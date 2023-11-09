Sameday takes EUR 25 mln loan from Banca Transilvania to expand locker network in Romania, Hungary and Bulgaria

Sameday takes EUR 25 mln loan from Banca Transilvania to expand locker network in Romania, Hungary and Bulgaria. Romanian parcel delivery operator Delivery Solutions, which operates under the brand name Sameday, contracted a loan of EUR 25.3 million from Banca Transilvania to support its medium-term investment plans and expand its easybox delivery locker infrastructure. As part of the risk-sharing (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]