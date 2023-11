Revolut appoints Romanian as interim CFO

Revolut appoints Romanian as interim CFO. Fintech application Revolut has appointed Romanian Victor Stîngă as interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Stîngă assumed the role of interim CFO shortly after Mikko Salovaara, the London-based fintech's CFO, resigned for personal reasons, according to sources of Sifted.eu cited by Profit.ro. (...)