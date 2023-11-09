Porsche Engineering seals collaboration agreement with Politehnica University of Timișoara

Porsche Engineering seals collaboration agreement with Politehnica University of Timișoara. Porsche Engineering, the technology service provider and wholly owned subsidiary of Porsche, expanded its academic collaborations by signing an official agreement with the Politehnica University of Timișoara (UPT) in western Romania. The partnership aims to contribute to the consolidation of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]