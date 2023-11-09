BRK Financial Group Switches to RON0.3M Profit in Jan-Sept 2023 from RON10.4M Losses

BRK Financial Group Switches to RON0.3M Profit in Jan-Sept 2023 from RON10.4M Losses. BRK Financial Group, the only stockbroker listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, reported RON0.3 million net profit for the first nine months of 2023, compared with a RON10.4 million loss in the same period of 2022, while revenues climbed to RON16.3 million from RON15.2 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]