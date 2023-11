Germany to deploy Eurofighter jets to Romania for air policing mission

Germany to deploy Eurofighter jets to Romania for air policing mission. Germany will deploy four Eurofighter jets to Romania to support NATO's air policing mission from the end of November, a security source told Reuters. Along with the jets, the first of up to 80 German soldiers to be hosted at a military base near Constanta will leave for Romania this week. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]