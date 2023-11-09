Romanian parliament votes to make July 11 the Day of Friendship with the United States

Romanian parliament votes to make July 11 the Day of Friendship with the United States. Romania’s Chamber of Deputies recently voted to establish July 11 as the "Day of Friendship between Romania and the United States of America." According to the legislative initiative, on this occasion, diplomatic, political, cultural, social, and artistic activities can be organized, and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]