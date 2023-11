MedLife Set To Transport Lab Samples Between Oradea And Arad Via Drones

MedLife Set To Transport Lab Samples Between Oradea And Arad Via Drones. Private medical service provider MedLife (M.RO) will be using drones to transport lab samples over the 120 kilometers between Oradea and Arad, thus cutting delivery time in half, it said in a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Thursday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]