Hyatt Is Looking At Romania For Upper-Scale Hotel In Bucharest. Hyatt, a leading global hospitality company is prospecting the Romanian market as part of its strategic expansion plans in Eastern Europe. The group is seeking to make its entry into the local market by opening an upper-scale hotel in Bucharest, featuring around 200 rooms. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]