Luxury hotel group Hyatt looking to enter Romania with a first property in Bucharest

Luxury hotel group Hyatt looking to enter Romania with a first property in Bucharest. Chicago-based luxury hotel group Hyatt said it is prospecting the Romanian market as part of its strategic expansion plans in Eastern Europe. The company intends to replicate the successful model it established in Bulgaria, its largest Eastern European market to date. The group seeks to enter (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]