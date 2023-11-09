Weekend Calendar: Urban Eye, Jazz Syndicate, Alice in Wonderland @ Bucharest’s Botanical Garden, Les Films de Cannes à Iași, and more

Weekend Calendar: Urban Eye, Jazz Syndicate, Alice in Wonderland @ Bucharest’s Botanical Garden, Les Films de Cannes à Iași, and more. Top jazz names perform in Bucharest this weekend, when the program of film festivals, exhibitions, and concerts is a diverse one. Among the many events part of its European Capital of Culture program, Timișoara hosts the Heritage Film Festival, while Iași the Les Films de Cannes event. In (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]