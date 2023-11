Telekom Romania Mobile Sees Revenue And Profit Down In Q3

Telekom Romania Mobile's total revenue shrank 7.4% to EUR71.1 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared with the year-ago period, while adjusted EBITDA was 63.5% lower, EUR4.6 million compared with EUR12.6 million in 2022, data from Greece's OTE, which owns the company together with