Fondul Proprietatea Gets ASF Approval To Increase Number Of Shares It Seeks To Buy Back. Fondul Proprietatea (FP.RO) has received the approval of the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) to amend the tender offer documentation and increase the number of shares it seeks to buy back from 670 million to 1.67 billion. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]