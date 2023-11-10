Romania’s trade gap shrinks by 26% y/y in Q3, but it’s still wider than in 2021



The trade deficit in Romania contracted by 26% y/y to EUR 7.07 billion in Q3, driven by subdued demand for consumption and lower cost of energy imports. The exports contracted by 5.1% y/y to EUR 22.86 billion, and the imports dropped even faster, by 11% y/y to EUR 29.93 billion in the (...)