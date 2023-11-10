 
Romania risks major fiscal slippage in 2025 after Govt. passes new Pension Law
Romania risks major fiscal slippage in 2025 after Govt. passes new Pension Law.

The government of Romania endorsed the new Pension Law, promoted by the Social Democrats (PSD), a bill that envisages a major (+40% on average) pension hike in September 2024 and a significant (+3% of GDP) impact on the public deficit in 2025. The impact of the law, if passed by lawmakers, is (...)

Meta Estate Trust Invests RON6.9M In Premium Boutique Residential Project Meta Estate Trust (MET.RO), a holding-type company operating in the real estate sector, announced in a stock market report on Friday (Nov 10) that it had entered into a partnership with a developer with extensive experience in the local real estate market for the development of a premium (...)

Life is Hard Ends First 9 Months Of 2023 With RON5M Net Profit, Up 130% YoY Life is Hard (LIH.RO), a technology company listed on the AeRo market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, ended the first nine months of 2023 with a net profit of RON5.05 million, up 129.5% on the year, and a turnover of RON29.5 million, as per data from the company's quarterly financial report.

Banca Transilvania Posts RON2.3B Net Profit In Jan-Sep Banca Transilvania (TLV.RO), the largest lender in Romania by assets, posted RON2.3 billion net consolidated profit in the first nine months of 2023, up from the RON1.68 billion in the year-ago period, therefore an increase of 37%, its third quarter financial report shows.

First Loan Via InvestEU In Romania Goes To Antibiotice Iasi For New Plant Pharmaceutical manufacturer Antibiotice Iasi (ATB.RO) has signed a EUR25 million loan agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB), which will help finance the construction of new production facility.

Transilvania Broker de Asigurare Reports RON6.3M Net Profit For January-September 2023, Down 21% YoY Transilvania Broker de Asigurare (TBK.RO), one of the largest insurance brokers on the local market, ended the first nine months of 2023 with a net profit of RON6.3 million, down 21% on the year, and operating revenue of RON82.6 million, down 13.3% on the year.

Transelectrica, TAQA, Meridiam, E-INFRA, Fluor Unveil Strategic MoU For Feasibility Study Of HVDC Infrastructure Project Romania's national grid company Transelectrica (TEL.RO), Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC (TAQA), Meridiam, E-INFRA and Fluor have announced a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a feasibility study of a high-voltage direct current (HVDC) infrastructure project in Romania.

Holde Agri Invest Seeks To Increase Share Capital By Up To RON40M Farmland operator Holde Agri Invest (HAI.RO) on Friday notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange on the details of its capital increase to be conducted in November and December, which it intends to use to raise up to RON40 million, according to ZF’s calculations.

 


