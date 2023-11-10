Romania revises downward expected GDP growth to 2% this year and 3.4% in 2024

Romania revises downward expected GDP growth to 2% this year and 3.4% in 2024. Romania's state forecasting body CNP revised this year's expected economic growth rate to 2%, from 2.8% previously, under the Autumn Forecast. Industry (-3.1% y/y in value-added terms) and agriculture (+1.8% y/y) are responsible for slower-than-expected growth, according to the revised (...)