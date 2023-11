Romania Outsourcing Industry Employee Numbers Rose 10% in 2023

Romania Outsourcing Industry Employee Numbers Rose 10% in 2023. The average number of employees in the local services outsourcing industry went up by 10% in 2023, salaries increased by 9% and the personnel turnover rate dropped to 14% in the first half of this year, from 18% in the same period of 2022, reveals a report by the Association of Business (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]