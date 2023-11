Ovidius Clinical Hospital Expects RON100M Turnover in 2023

Ovidius Clinical Hospital (OCH), the largest private hospital in the area of Dobrogea, opened in 2014, is set to reach the RON100 million threshold in terms of turnover this year, after in April its owners completed the second hospital building.