Romanian mining company explores options to build gravitational energy storage capacity
Nov 10, 2023
Romanian mining company explores options to build gravitational energy storage capacity.
The Valea Jiului Energy Complex (CEVJ), owned by the Ministry of Energy, and the Australian company Green Gravity concluded, on November 9, a Cooperation Framework Agreement to explore the possibility of applying an innovative energy storage technology in seventeen mine shafts in the four (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]