Aerostar Bacau Reports RON362M Turnover, RON61M Net Profit for Jan-Sept 2023

Aerostar Bacau, an integrated supplier to the global supply chains of major aerospace companies, posted RON362 million turnover in the first nine months of 2023, up 14% from the year-earlier period. On the other hand, net profit dropped to RON61 million from RON73.9 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]