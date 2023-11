MedLife Reports RON1.64B Revenues, RON3.8M Net Profit in Jan-Sept 2023

MedLife Reports RON1.64B Revenues, RON3.8M Net Profit in Jan-Sept 2023. Private healthcare provider MedLife posted RON1.64 billion operating income in the first nine months of 2023, up 23% from the year-earlier period. On the other hand, net profit plunged to RON3.8 million from RON57.8 million amid rising expenses. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]