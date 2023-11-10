Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice

Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice . Romania’s former minister of foreign affairs Bogdan Aurescu was elected judge of the International Court of Justice, the principal judicial organ of the United Nations (UN) on Thursday, November 9. He is the first Romanian to serve on the UN’s top court. “The General Assembly today elected (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]