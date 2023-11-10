RoPower Nuclear Says Romanian SMR Nuclear Plant Project With NuScale Technology Moves On
Nov 10, 2023
RoPower Nuclear Says Romanian SMR Nuclear Plant Project With NuScale Technology Moves On.
Joint-venture company RoPower Nuclear, equally owned by state-run nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica, the operator of the Cernavoda nuclear power plant, and Nova Power&Gas from the E-INFRA group, announced that the project to build a 462 MW nuclear power plant with small modular reactors (...)
