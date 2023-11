First artists announced for Untold music festival in Dubai

First artists announced for Untold music festival in Dubai. Music festival Untold has announced the first artists set to perform in its Dubai edition between February 15-18, 2024. Ellie Goulding, Bebe Rexha, Major Lazer Soundsystem, and G-Eazy, as well as top international DJs Armin van Buuren, Hardwell, Don Diablo, Paul Kalkbrenner, and Timmy Trumpet (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]