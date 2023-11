SAI Certinvest Announces 483% Surge In Subscriptions In Certinvest BET Index Fund

SAI Certinvest Announces 483% Surge In Subscriptions In Certinvest BET Index Fund. Investment fund manager SAI Certinvest has announced a 483% surge in subscriptions in the Certinvest BET Index fund in October 2023, compared to October 2022, amid investors' growing interest. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]