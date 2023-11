Romania's Central Bank Keeps 7.5% Inflation Forecast For End-2023

Romania's Central Bank Keeps 7.5% Inflation Forecast For End-2023. Romania's central bank has kept its inflation forecast at 7.5% for the end of 2023, according to the Quarterly Inflation Report presented by central bank governor Mugur Isarescu on Friday (November 10). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]