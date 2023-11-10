Transilvania Broker de Asigurare Reports RON6.3M Net Profit For January-September 2023, Down 21% YoY

Transilvania Broker de Asigurare Reports RON6.3M Net Profit For January-September 2023, Down 21% YoY. Transilvania Broker de Asigurare (TBK.RO), one of the largest insurance brokers on the local market, ended the first nine months of 2023 with a net profit of RON6.3 million, down 21% on the year, and operating revenue of RON82.6 million, down 13.3% on the year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]