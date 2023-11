Transelectrica, TAQA, Meridiam, E-INFRA, Fluor Unveil Strategic MoU For Feasibility Study Of HVDC Infrastructure Project

Transelectrica, TAQA, Meridiam, E-INFRA, Fluor Unveil Strategic MoU For Feasibility Study Of HVDC Infrastructure Project. Romania's national grid company Transelectrica (TEL.RO), Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC (TAQA), Meridiam, E-INFRA and Fluor have announced a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a feasibility study of a high-voltage direct current (HVDC) infrastructure project in Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]