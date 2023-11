Holde Agri Invest Seeks To Increase Share Capital By Up To RON40M

Holde Agri Invest Seeks To Increase Share Capital By Up To RON40M. Farmland operator Holde Agri Invest (HAI.RO) on Friday notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange on the details of its capital increase to be conducted in November and December, which it intends to use to raise up to RON40 million, according to ZF’s calculations. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]