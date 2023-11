Banca Transilvania Posts RON2.3B Net Profit In Jan-Sep

Banca Transilvania Posts RON2.3B Net Profit In Jan-Sep. Banca Transilvania (TLV.RO), the largest lender in Romania by assets, posted RON2.3 billion net consolidated profit in the first nine months of 2023, up from the RON1.68 billion in the year-ago period, therefore an increase of 37%, its third quarter financial report shows. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]