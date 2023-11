Bittnet Group's Revenue Up 150% YoY To RON283M In Jan-Sept 2023

Bittnet Group's Revenue Up 150% YoY To RON283M In Jan-Sept 2023. Bittnet Group (BNET.RO), the first Romanian group of IT companies listed on the main market of the Bucharest Stock, saw its revenue surging 150%, its EBITDA doubling and its gross loss halving in the first nine months of 2023, which marks a significant progress towards achieving the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]