Turbomecanica Reports RON3.7M Net Profit For Jan-Sept 2023, Up 48% YoY. Turbomecanica (TBM.RO), a local manufacturer of gas turbine engines and mechanical assemblies for aircraft, ended the first nine months of 2023 with a net profit of RON3.7 million, up 48% from RON2.5 million in the same period of 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]