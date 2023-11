Carbochim Ends Jan-Sept 2023 Period With RON117M Net Profit

Carbochim Ends Jan-Sept 2023 Period With RON117M Net Profit. Carbochim Cluj-Napoca (CBC.RO), the largest professional abrasives manufacturer in Romania, had a net profit of RON117 million in the January-September 2023, compared to RON47 million in the same period of 2022, as per the company's financial report released by the Bucharest Stock Exchange on (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]