Electromagnetica Switches To RON1.6M Loss In First 9 Months Of 2023

Electromagnetica Switches To RON1.6M Loss In First 9 Months Of 2023. Electromagnetica Bucuresti (ELMA.RO), which makes electrical equipment and produces electricity, switched to a loss of RON1.55 million in the first nine months of 2023, from a net profit of RON23.5 million in the same period of 2022, and its turnover fell by 11.6% on the year to RON152.8 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]