evoMAG No Longer Buying Elefant Online. Online retailer Elefant, which has bonds listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, notified its shareholders on Monday evening that it dropped plans to sell 68.4% to Evolution Prest Systems SRL, which is 64% held by evoMAG founder and CEO Mihai Ispas Patrascu. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]