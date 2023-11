Roca Industry HoldingRock1 Approves RON150M Capital Increase

Roca Industry HoldingRock1 Approves RON150M Capital Increase. Roca Industry HoldingRock1 (ROC1.RO), a holding company in the construction material industry, on Monday evening announced its Board of Directors approved a RON150 million capital increase. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]