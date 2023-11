Sipex Reports RON236M Turnover, RON3M Net Profit For January-September 2023

Sipex Reports RON236M Turnover, RON3M Net Profit For January-September 2023. Sipex (SPX.RO), one of the largest distributors of building materials and finishes in Romania, listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, had a turnover of RON236.1 million in January-September 2023, up 3.8% on the year, and a net profit of RON3 million, down 73.9% on the year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]