FAN Courier Opens In Arad Its First International HUB Following EUR4M Investment. FAN Courier, an entrepreneurial company founded by Adrian Mihai, Neculai Mihai and Felix Patrascanu, has opened in Arad (western Romania) its first international HUB, specifically dedicated to international online orders, following an investment of EUR4 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]