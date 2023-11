Compa Sibiu Reports RON597M Turnover, RON10.2M Net Profit for Jan-Sept 2023

Car parts producer Compa Sibiu posted consolidated turnover worth RON597 million and RON10.2 million net profit in the first nine months of 2023.