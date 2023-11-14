One United Properties Ends Jan-Sept 2023 with RON1.15B Consolidated Turnover, Up 27% YOY, RON345M Net Profit, Up 5%

One United Properties Ends Jan-Sept 2023 with RON1.15B Consolidated Turnover, Up 27% YOY, RON345M Net Profit, Up 5%. Real estate developer One United Properties registered RON1.15 billion consolidated turnover in the first nine months of 2023, up 27% from the year-earlier period, while gross profit reached RON411.3 million, up 7% year-on-year, excluding the one-off gain from Bucur Obor’s bargain purchase (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]