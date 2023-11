Digi Communications Reports EUR1.2B Revenues for Jan-Sept 2023, Up 13%

Digi Communications Reports EUR1.2B Revenues for Jan-Sept 2023, Up 13%. Telecom operator Digi Communications, an entrepreneurial company controlled by businessman Zoltan Teszari, reported EUR1.23 billion revenues in the first nine months of 2023, up 13% from the year-earlier period. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]