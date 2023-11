Transelectrica Jan-Sept 2023 Net Profit Down 51% To RON207M

Transelectrica Jan-Sept 2023 Net Profit Down 51% To RON207M. Romania’s national grid company Transelectrica reported RON207 million net profit for the first nine months of 2023, down 51% from the year-earlier period, while revenues dropped by 32% to RON3.3 billion. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]