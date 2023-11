Constructii Erbasu Set to Open Two New Accor-Branded Hotels in Bucharest and Oradea

Constructii Erbasu Set to Open Two New Accor-Branded Hotels in Bucharest and Oradea. Constructii Erbasu, a major company in the construction field, controlled by Cristian Erbasu, will open two new hotels in Bucharest and Oradea under brands part of Accor portfolio, namely Novotel Living and ibis Styles. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]