Romania’s justice scraps EUR 300 mln illegal forest restitution case

Romania’s justice scraps EUR 300 mln illegal forest restitution case. Romania’s High Court (ICCJ) announced that the case regarding the illegal restitution of forests worth EUR 300 million involving, among others, former MP Ioan Adam and Andrei Hrebenciuc – the son of former influential Social Democrat leader Viorel Hrebenciuc – and judge Lorand Andras Ordog, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]