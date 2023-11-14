 
Romanian Finance Ministry pays 7.25% yield on 3-year bonds sold to households
Romanian Finance Ministry pays 7.25% yield on 3-year bonds sold to households.

Romania’s Finance Ministry will issue the latest series of Tezaur bonds to households, with maturities of 1 and 3 years. The bonds will have coupons of 6.15% and 7.25%, respectively. The bonds are transferable and have a put option attached, Ziarul Financiar reported. Compared to the latest (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romania's Pillar II Pension Funds Had Average Yield Of 18.2% In Last 12 Months The seven mandatory private pension funds in Romania, known as Pillar II, generated an annual average yield of 18.2% in the last 12 months (between October 2023 and October 2022), for the 8 million Romanian participants, way above the inflation rate of 8.07% during this interval.

Energy Ministry Wants Nuclearelectrica To Conclude EUR145M Contract With EIB Romania's energy ministry wants state-run nuclear power company Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) to conclude a contract of EUR145 million with the European Investment Bank (EIB) for the financing of the "Cernavoda NPP Tritium Removal Facility" project, as per the convening notice published at the (...)

Fondul Proprietatea Only Got Sell Orders For 6% Of Shares It Plans To Buyback So Far The largest share buyback offering on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, one which has the potential to reach RON1 billion, conducted by Fondul Proprietatea (FP.RO) to repurchase its shares from investors has only attracted orders for 6% of the total midway through it.

Conpet Ploiesti Ends First 9 Months Of 2023 With 4% Higher Turnover, Of RON365M Romanian state-owned oil transporter (COTE.RO) ended the first nine months of 2023 with a turnover of RON365.4 million, up 4% on the year, as per its unaudited financial report sent to the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

Romgaz Calls Shareholders To Approve RON3.5B Capital Increase Natural gas supplier and producer Romgaz (SNG.RO) has convened Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders for December 18-19, 2023, the company said in a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

Biofarm's Sales Income Up 9.7% YoY To RON229M In January-September 2023 Pharmaceutical producer Biofarm Bucuresti (BIO.RO) announced in its financial report released on Nov 14 that its sales income grew by 9.7% on the year to RON229 million in the first nine months of 2023.

Transgaz Reports RON38.6M Net Profit For Jan-Sept 2023, Down 85% YoY Romania's state-run natural gas transmission company Transgaz (TGN.RO) announced in its financial report on Nov 14 a consolidated net profit of RON38.65 million for the January-September 2023 period, lower by 85% than RON266.16 million reported in the year-earlier period.

 


