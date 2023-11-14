Romanian Finance Ministry pays 7.25% yield on 3-year bonds sold to households

Romanian Finance Ministry pays 7.25% yield on 3-year bonds sold to households. Romania’s Finance Ministry will issue the latest series of Tezaur bonds to households, with maturities of 1 and 3 years. The bonds will have coupons of 6.15% and 7.25%, respectively. The bonds are transferable and have a put option attached, Ziarul Financiar reported. Compared to the latest (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]