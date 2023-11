Romania’s CA gap falls under 7% of GDP at end-Sep

Romania’s CA gap falls under 7% of GDP at end-Sep. Romania’s current account (CA) deficit contracted by 19% y/y to EUR 20.95 billion in 12 months to September, according to data from the National Bank of Romania (BNR). The CA gap to GDP ratio eased to 6.9%, from 10% at the end of September 2022, but at the same level as in September 2021. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]