Romanians’ average purchasing power 56% below the European average

Romanians’ average purchasing power 56% below the European average. The average purchasing power per capita this year in Romania is EUR 7,738, 56% below the European average, placing the country in the 33rd spot out of 42 in the ranking, according to a new study by GfK. In 2023, the average purchasing power per capita in Europe is EUR 17,688. However, there (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]