One United Properties posts a consolidated turnover of EUR 233.5 mln and a gross profit of EUR 83.3 mln in the first nine months of 2023



One United Properties (BVB: ONE), the leading Romanian green developer of residential, mixed-use and office real estate, posts a consolidated turnover of EUR 233.5 mln for 9M 2023, a 27% increase compared to 9M 2022. The gross profit reached EUR 83.3 mln, a 7% increase, excluding the one-off (...)