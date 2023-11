Romania’s Economy Grows 1.1% YoY In January-September 2023

Romania’s Economy Grows 1.1% YoY In January-September 2023. Romania's gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 1.1% in real terms (in unadjusted data) and by 1.9% in seasonally adjusted data in January-September 2023, as against the same period of 2022, data from the country's statistics board INS showed on Tuesday (Nov 14). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]