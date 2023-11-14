Eurostat: Romania among EU states with fewest college graduates among young people
Nov 14, 2023
Eurostat: Romania among EU states with fewest college graduates among young people.
Romania ranks among the EU states with the lowest percentage of people ages 25 to 34 who have completed a higher education. In seven out of eight regions of the country, less than a quarter of individuals in this age group have completed higher education. According to Eurostat, the (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]