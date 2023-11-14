MerchantPro: In 2023, Black Friday turned into Black Week. On Friday, sales remained stagnant, but weekly overall sales increased by 13.5%



The most significant increase occurred on Saturday, with +20% growth in the number of orders. Beauty and Sport emerged as the standout segments, experiencing substantial increases during the Black Week The analysis conducted by MerchantPro on data collected from a representative sample of (...)